Saturday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) and the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at Capital One Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-71, heavily favoring TCU to take home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgetown vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgetown vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 82, Georgetown 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-10.5)

TCU (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Georgetown's record against the spread so far this season is 2-4-0, and TCU's is 3-3-0. The Hoyas are 4-2-0 and the Horned Frogs are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas have a +50 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 78.4 points per game to rank 108th in college basketball and are giving up 71.3 per contest to rank 186th in college basketball.

The 36.1 rebounds per game Georgetown averages rank 76th in the nation, and are 4.5 more than the 31.6 its opponents grab per outing.

Georgetown connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (55th in college basketball), three more than its opponents (6.1). It is shooting 37.6% from deep (56th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.1%.

The Hoyas rank 113th in college basketball by averaging 98 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 175th in college basketball, allowing 89.1 points per 100 possessions.

Georgetown has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.4 per game (281st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.4 (297th in college basketball).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +178 scoring differential, topping opponents by 29.7 points per game. They're putting up 93 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and are giving up 63.3 per contest to rank 36th in college basketball.

TCU wins the rebound battle by 11.5 boards on average. It collects 37 rebounds per game, 55th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 25.5.

TCU knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.6% from beyond the arc (161st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32%.

TCU wins the turnover battle by 5.6 per game, committing 12.7 (230th in college basketball) while its opponents average 18.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.