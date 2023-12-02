Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Franklin County, Alabama today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.