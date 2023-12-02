De'Andre Hunter and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 137-135 win versus the Spurs, Hunter put up 12 points and six rebounds.

Below, we look at Hunter's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.4 14.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.5 PRA -- 20.1 20.7 PR -- 18.7 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 11.4% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.6 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 104.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 117.9 points per game, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Bucks give up 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.6 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are 19th in the league, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 24 15 3 1 2 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.