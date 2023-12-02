David Roddy plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face off versus the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Roddy put up six points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 108-94 win against the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll examine Roddy's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

David Roddy Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.4 8.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.4 Assists -- 1.1 1.1 PRA -- 13.6 14.1 PR -- 12.5 13 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.2



David Roddy Insights vs. the Suns

Roddy is responsible for taking 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 7.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Roddy's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.7 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 113.5 points per contest, which is 17th-best in the league.

Giving up 40.9 rebounds per game, the Suns are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The Suns concede 25.5 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

David Roddy vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 27 14 4 0 2 1 2

