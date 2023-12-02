Will Colton Sissons Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 2?
On Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the New York Rangers. Is Colton Sissons going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sissons stats and insights
- Sissons has scored in five of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sissons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:17
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.