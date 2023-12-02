The Alabama Crimson Tide are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this season's SEC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Georgia Bulldogs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under is 53.5 in this game.

Alabama vs. Georgia game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Alabama vs. Georgia statistical matchup

Georgia Alabama 496.8 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.1 (49th) 294.3 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.7 (17th) 185.5 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.6 (46th) 311.3 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (58th) 13 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 12 (114th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (55th)

Georgia leaders

Jalen Milroe has 21 TD passes and six interceptions in 12 games, completing 66.4% of his throws for 2,526 yards (210.5 per game).

On the ground, Milroe has scored 12 touchdowns and accumulated 439 yards.

On the ground, Jase McClellan has scored six touchdowns and accumulated 803 yards (66.9 per game).

McClellan also has 13 catches for 126 yards and zero TDs.

Jermaine Burton has 33 catches for 749 yards (62.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Alabama leaders

In 12 games for the Bulldogs, Carson Beck has led the charge with 3,500 yards (291.7 yards per game) while compiling 22 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72.4% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he's produced in the passing game, Beck has also chipped in 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Daijun Edwards has generated 780 rushing yards (5.3 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns in 12 games for the Bulldogs.

As a pass-catcher, Edwards has totaled 17 receptions on 23 targets for 158 yards and zero touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has scampered for 644 rushing yards (53.7 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry in 12 games for the Bulldogs.

