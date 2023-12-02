The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)

Liam Robbins: 15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 175th 71.9 Points Scored 69.6 224th 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 70.9 204th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.8 237th 304th 11.5 Assists 12.7 204th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.8 327th

