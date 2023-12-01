Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Walker County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Grove High School at Curry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at St Bernard Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meek High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
