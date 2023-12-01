UAB vs. Southern Miss December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The UAB Blazers (2-2) face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UAB Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Felipe Haase: 15.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 16.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Pinckney: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Denijay Harris: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
UAB vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UAB Rank
|UAB AVG
|Southern Miss AVG
|Southern Miss Rank
|13th
|80.7
|Points Scored
|73.8
|127th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|66.1
|63rd
|3rd
|37.6
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|5th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
