High school basketball competition in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bibb County High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 1

2:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscaloosa County High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lamar High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Demopolis, AL

Demopolis, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hale County High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa