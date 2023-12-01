How to Watch Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) play the Troy Trojans (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Arkansas State vs Little Rock (7:30 PM ET | December 1)
- Southern Miss vs UAB (8:00 PM ET | December 1)
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- Troy is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 17th.
- The Trojans put up 85.0 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 67.3 the Cougars give up.
- Troy has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 67.3 points.
Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Troy fared better in home games last season, posting 81.7 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game in away games.
- The Trojans surrendered 65.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.1).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Troy performed better in home games last season, sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|L 88-86
|Trojan Arena
|11/24/2023
|Grambling
|W 80-67
|Trojan Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|L 77-76
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/1/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|12/12/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|-
|Trojan Arena
