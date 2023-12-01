Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Talladega County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winterboro High School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
BB Comer High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
