Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Shelby County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Springs School at The Altamont School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Helena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montevallo High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moody High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Vincent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.