Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you live in Saint Clair County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint Clair County High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Leeds, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Ashville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moody High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Vincent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pell City High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Springville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
