Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Pisgah High School vs. Fyffe High School Game - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, December 1, Fyffe High School will host Pisgah High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pisgah vs. Fyffe Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Madison Academy at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Pike Road High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Saraland, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
