Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Pike County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Pike County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pike County High School at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Midland City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goshen High School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: McKenzie, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
