There is high school football competition in Pickens County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pickens County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Pickens County High School at Coosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.