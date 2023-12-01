Montgomery County, Alabama has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Pike Road High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Mobile Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Mobile Christian, AL

Mobile Christian, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Fyffe High School