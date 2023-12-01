Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pisgah High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Montgomery High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loveless Academic Magnet Program School at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Chilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Clanton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Presbyterian School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellwood Christian Academy at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangel Christian Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
