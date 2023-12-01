Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Marshall County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arab High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Boaz, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall Christian Academy at Chilton Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Jemison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
