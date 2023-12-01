Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Marion County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Killen, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hackleburg High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion County High School at Hubbertville School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brilliant High School at Lynn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lynn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
