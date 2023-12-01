Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Limestone County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ardmore High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
