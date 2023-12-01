Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jefferson County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spain Park High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huffman High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Springs School at The Altamont School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Christian Academy at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscaloosa County High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Curry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Helena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Clair County High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Leeds, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Grove High School at Shades Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Irondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McAdory High School at Center Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
