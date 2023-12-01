Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Henry County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at Headland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Kinston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
