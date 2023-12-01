The Memphis Grizzlies' (4-13) injury report has six players listed ahead of their Friday, December 1 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) at American Airlines Center. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 105-91 victory against the Jazz in their last outing on Wednesday. In the Grizzlies' win, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the team with 20 points (adding six rebounds and one assist).

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jake LaRavia PF Out Eye 3.4 1.6 0.4 Xavier Tillman PF Out Knee 9.3 6.7 2.4 Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5 Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

