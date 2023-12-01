Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Fayette County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion County High School at Hubbertville School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
