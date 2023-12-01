If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in DeKalb County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pisgah High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 7:00 AM CT on December 1

7:00 AM CT on December 1 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 1

6:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ider High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossville High School at Sardis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Sardis City, AL

Sardis City, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tabernacle Christian School at Cornerstone Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Rainsville, AL

Rainsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylvania High School at North Sand Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Valley Head High School