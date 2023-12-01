Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Dale County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pike County High School at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Midland City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Samson High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Enterprise, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barbour County High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Daleville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
