Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Coffee County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at Headland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Kinston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zion Chapel High School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Florala, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Enterprise, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
