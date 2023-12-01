Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Butler County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgiana School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Greenville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goshen High School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: McKenzie, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
