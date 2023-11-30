Stade Rennes versus Maccabi Haifa FC is a game to see on a Thursday UEFA Europa League schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups.

If you are searching for live coverage of today's UEFA Europa League action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

UEFA Europa League Streaming Live Today

Watch Maccabi Haifa FC vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes is on the road to take on Maccabi Haifa FC at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch AEK Athens vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion makes the trip to match up with AEK Athens at OPAP Arena in Athens.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch FK TSC Backa Topola vs West Ham United

West Ham United is on the road to match up with FK TSC Backa Topola at Stadion Senta in Senta.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch Atalanta vs Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon journeys to face Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch SK Sturm Graz vs RKS Rakow Czestochowa

RKS Rakow Czestochowa is on the road to play SK Sturm Graz at Merkur Arena in Graz.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch Sparta Prague vs Real Betis

Real Betis makes the trip to take on Sparta Prague at Generali Arena in Prague.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch SC Freiburg vs Olympiacos

Olympiacos is on the road to take on SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch Rangers vs Aris Limassol FC

Aris Limassol FC is on the road to face Rangers at Ibrox in Glasgow.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Ajax

Ajax makes the trip to take on Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch Molde FK vs Qarabag FK

Qarabag FK travels to take on Molde FK at Aker Stadion in Molde.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch FC Sheriff Tiraspol vs Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague is on the road to face FC Sheriff Tiraspol at Sheriff Stadium in Tiraspol.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch Servette Geneva vs AS Roma

AS Roma is on the road to match up with Servette Geneva at Stade de Geneve.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch Hacken Gothenburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen journeys to match up with Hacken Gothenburg at Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch Toulouse FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Union Saint-Gilloise is on the road to take on Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch Liverpool FC vs LASK

LASK makes the trip to face Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Watch Villarreal CF vs Panathinaikos Athens

Panathinaikos Athens is on the road to play Villarreal CF at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.