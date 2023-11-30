If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Austin High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscaloosa County High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Thomasville High School