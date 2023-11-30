Thursday's contest between the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) at Pete Mathews Coliseum should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with South Alabama taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 73, Jacksonville State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Alabama (-0.1)

South Alabama (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Jacksonville State has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while South Alabama is 4-2-0. One of the Gamecocks' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Jaguars' games have gone over.

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars put up 73 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while giving up 77.8 per outing (312th in college basketball). They have a -38 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

South Alabama loses the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It collects 29.8 rebounds per game, 309th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.

South Alabama makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (216th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

South Alabama and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Jaguars commit 10.4 per game (87th in college basketball) and force 10 (310th in college basketball).

