The South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • This season, South Alabama has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.3% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 90th.
  • The Jaguars put up an average of 73 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 63.9 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • South Alabama has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, South Alabama put up 73.1 points per game last season, 5.2 more than it averaged away (67.9).
  • At home, the Jaguars conceded 59.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.1.
  • South Alabama drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (33.1%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 86-74 Mitchell Center
11/21/2023 Lynn W 74-62 Mitchell Center
11/25/2023 @ Maryland L 68-55 Xfinity Center
11/30/2023 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
12/9/2023 Spring Hill - Mitchell Center

