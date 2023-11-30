A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Ragin' Cajuns, victors in three in a row.

Samford vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have knocked down.

In games Samford shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 258th.

The Bulldogs record 82 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 70.3 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

When Samford puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 5-0.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Samford posted 81.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs were better at home last season, surrendering 68.7 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.

Samford drained 9.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (8.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35% in home games and 35.4% in away games.

Samford Upcoming Schedule