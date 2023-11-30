Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30?
In the upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Roman Josi to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Josi averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.1%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|26:34
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|3
|1
|2
|22:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|25:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|25:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|27:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|24:29
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|28:47
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:34
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
