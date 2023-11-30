The Nashville Predators (11-10) are favorites when they host the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX. The Predators are -125 on the moneyline to win, while the Wild have +105 moneyline odds.

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Wild Betting Trends

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 13 of 21 games this season.

The Predators have won 50.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (3-3).

The Wild have been an underdog eight times, and has no upset victories.

Nashville is 2-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (40.0% win percentage).

Minnesota has been an underdog with +105 odds or longer five times this season, and lost each of those games.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 4-4-2 6.2 3.8 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.8 3.1 6 15.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 5-5 3-6-1 6.4 2.4 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.4 3.2 6 16.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

