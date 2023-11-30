Thursday's contest that pits the North Alabama Lions (3-3) versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Alabama, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 30.

The matchup has no line set.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 77, Tennessee Tech 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: North Alabama (-7.3)

North Alabama (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

North Alabama has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Tennessee Tech, who is 4-2-0 ATS. The Lions have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Eagles have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 76.2 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and giving up 75.5 (273rd in college basketball).

North Alabama loses the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. it collects 31.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 259th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.8 per contest.

North Alabama makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 37.7% from deep while its opponents hit 33.3% from long range.

The Lions rank 265th in college basketball by averaging 90.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 178th in college basketball, allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions.

North Alabama and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Lions commit 14.2 per game (317th in college basketball) and force 14.8 (55th in college basketball play).

