The North Alabama Lions (3-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

North Alabama has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Lions are the 258th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 289th.

The Lions put up 76.2 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 76.6 the Golden Eagles allow.

North Alabama has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 76.6 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively North Alabama played better at home last year, averaging 81.8 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Lions ceded 68.2 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 78.8.

In terms of three-pointers, North Alabama performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 41.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule