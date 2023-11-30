We have high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Selma High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Selma, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanhope Elmore High School at Percy Julian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School at Beulah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Valley, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville Christian Academy at Alabama Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Pike Road High School

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Pike Road, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

