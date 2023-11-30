The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Lowndes County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lowndes County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Calhoun High School at R.C. Hatch High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30

5:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Uniontown, AL

Uniontown, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

The Calhoun High School at R.C. Hatch High School