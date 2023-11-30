Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Jefferson County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fultondale High School at Clay-Chalkville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Pinson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Baptist Academy at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parker High School at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Christian Academy at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.