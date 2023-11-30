Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jackson County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Baptist Academy at Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.