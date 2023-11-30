If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Etowah County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cedar Bluff School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30

6:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Talladega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Moody High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ider High School at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at Sardis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Sardis City, AL

Sardis City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Guntersville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria High School at Glencoe High School