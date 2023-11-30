Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Elmore County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holtville High School at Jemison High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30

6:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wetumpka High School at Chilton County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Clanton, AL

Clanton, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanhope Elmore High School at Percy Julian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Thorsby High School