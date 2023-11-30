Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in DeKalb County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ider High School at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
