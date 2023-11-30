We have high school basketball action in Dallas County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ellwood Christian Academy at Maplesville High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Selma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Selma, AL

Selma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas County High School at Southside-Selma High School