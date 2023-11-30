Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Dallas County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ellwood Christian Academy at Maplesville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Selma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas County High School at Southside-Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Selma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
