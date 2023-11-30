Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Bibb County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Bibb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Blocton High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Verbena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
