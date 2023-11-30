Thursday's contest between the Syracuse Orange (5-1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) at JMA Wireless Dome has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Syracuse coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Crimson Tide secured a 72-47 victory against Liberty.

Alabama vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Alabama vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 67, Alabama 66

Other SEC Predictions

Alabama Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Crimson Tide captured their best win of the season, a 78-73 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank No. 22 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Crimson Tide are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Alabama has four wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

78-73 over Louisville (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 24

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 129) on November 16

72-47 over Liberty (No. 137) on November 26

85-44 at home over Morehead State (No. 199) on November 12

79-50 at home over Winthrop (No. 222) on November 10

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 59.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 59.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Jessica Timmons: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.7 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Essence Cody: 8.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Aaliyah Nye: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.0 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.0 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Loyal McQueen: 9.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +197 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game, 81st in college basketball, and are giving up 50.1 per outing to rank 11th in college basketball.

