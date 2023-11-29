Wednesday's game features the UAB Blazers (5-1) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) squaring off at Bartow Arena (on November 29) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 win for UAB.

In their last time out, the Blazers won on Monday 85-78 against Jacksonville State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 73, Mississippi Valley State 67

Other AAC Predictions

UAB Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 85-78 on November 27.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, UAB is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UAB 2023-24 Best Wins

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 305) on November 27

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 309) on November 6

78-68 at home over Valparaiso (No. 312) on November 25

81-56 at home over Western Carolina (No. 358) on November 13

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 20.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

20.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Denim DeShields: 11 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

11 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.6 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.6 FG% Maddie Walsh: 6.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Tracey Bershers: 10.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers' +56 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.5 points per game (90th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per outing (183rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.